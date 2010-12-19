Sam Worthington promises ‘Clash of the Titans’ sequel will be ‘better’

It’s rare when stars of a $493 million worldwide blockbuster have to apologize for their movie, but that seems to be a running theme for the cast of “Clash of the Titans.”Â With a sequel scheduled to begin shooting this spring and a new director on board, “Battle: Los Angeles'” Jonathan Liebesman, optimism is in the air for an major improvement the second time around.

Franchise star Sam Worthington is back in the fold as Perseus and he told Moviefone this past week that he’s intent on making the “Clash” sequel “better.”Â In fact, he seems pretty passionate about it.

“I think the first one, we kind of let down some people,” Worthington said from the set of his new thriller “Man on a Ledge.” “The only point of doing a sequel is either the audience demands it or you believe you can better the first one. What we’re setting out to do with this one — the writers and the director and myself — is improve. I think I can act [expletive] better, to be honest … Just take all the notes from people that I have been reading about on the ‘net and give them a movie they [expletive] want. This one I want to kind of try to satisfy a lot more people.”

Worthington isn’t the only “Clash” star expressing his thoughts on the second installment.Â Zeus, aka Liam Neeson, told the Belfast Telegraph earlier this month, “I’ve only read half of the script and there is still some work being done – they’re on script 10 – but I think it’s going to be some kick-ass stuff and a very human story to it.”Â

Neeson also noted he expedited to begin filming sometime this March. And don’t panic genre fans, 10 drafts of a movie script is hardly anything to worry about.Â Although most moviegoers will likely give the “Clash” franchise a second chance if the 3-D makes a marked improvement.Â The story may be secondary at this point.

Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes are also expected to return.

Would you give a “Clash of the Titans” sequel the benefit of the doubt? Share your thoughts below.



