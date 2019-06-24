Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home has inspired glowing first reactions (including major shoutouts for Mysterio) and is currently tracking for at least a $150 million opening over the July 4th holiday week. That optimistic figure represents a post Avengers: Endgame boost (Sony Entertainment surely doesn’t regret licensing Spidey into the MCU, for that’s paid off on both ends) and the fact that Far From Home will close the MCU’s Phase Three. Before the magic happens, though, Samuel L. Jackson has something to say about a Nick Fury double-poster that’s made the Internet rounds over the past few days. As one can easily see below, the poster (which appears to be real) shows two views of the character with his ubiquitous eyepatch floating between both sides of his face.

Not good! Jackson, for his part, is not impressed and called attention to the likely Photoshop fail. “Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual FUCK IS GOING ON HERE???!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “#headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah.”

Well, at least he’s keeping a sense of humor about this, because c’mon, these are comic book movies with genocide-sparking snaps and cuddly kitties that are really turncoat aliens, and so on. With all of that in perspective, a little eyepatch poster-continuity error is nothing. After all, Spidey and Nick Fury will soon point us toward the future of The Avengers. That’s exciting stuff for us nerds, and following Far From Home, we should soon see Marvel chief Kevin Feige outline more official plans for the MCU’s post-Thanos future.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into your multiplex on July 2.