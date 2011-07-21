Samuel L. Jackson to produce live-action ‘Afro Samurai’ film

Samuel L. Jackson and Gonzo Studios are teaming with The Indomina Group for a live action film based on the “Afro Samurai” animated series.

Jackson voiced the character on the 2007 anime TV mini-series and the 2009 TV movie “Afro Samurai: Resurrection.” Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA provided the memorable music.

Jasbinder Singh Mann will serve as producer with Samuel L. Jackson and Gonzo Studios” Shin Ishikawa.

Said Jackson in a statement, “This has been one of my very favorite properties ever since our amazing debut at Comic Con with the original series pilot out of Japan. I can’t wait to produce the epic feature film version with our new partners at The Indomina Group.”



“When Indomina was launched, ‘Afro Samurai” was quickly identified as the perfect property for us to option and exploit through our vertical channels targeted to a fanboy audience,” said Mann. “We never took our eyes off the property and are very pleased to not only have the opportunity now to make an extraordinary film, but to do it with Samuel L. Jackson, who is just as passionate about ‘Afro Samurai” as we are. This is a perfect collaboration in the eyes of Indomina. We look forward to going to work with Sam and Gonzo on this and making something discernibly unique.”



The film is searching for a writer and director and plans to complete casting by the end of the year. Principal photography will take place at Pinewood Indomina Studios in the Dominican Republic next year.

Besides “Afro Samurai,” Jackson’s soul seems to belong to Marvel Comics: He was just seen in “Thor,” and will soon appear in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers.”

