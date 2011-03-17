Samuel L. Jackson to star in thriller ‘The Samaritan’

“Avengers” fans may have to wait a while before the highly-anticipated comic book adaptation hits theaters, but they can see Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, in the upcoming “The Samaritan,” according to Deadline.com.

The actor has signed to star in the thriller directed by David Weaver (Canadian TV’s “Curious and Unusual Deaths”). Jackson will play a reformed con man, freshly released from prison, who finds himself gravitating back towards a life of crime after he meets a young grifter.

It co-stars Luke Kirby (“Shattered Glass,” “Cra$h and Burn”) and Ruth Negga (“Breakfast on Pluto”).

“The Samaritan” is shooting in Toronto and Rio De Janeiro.

H20 Motion Pictures’ Andras Hamori is producing, with Mark Musselman (“Barney”s Version”) executive producing.

Jackson was recently seen in “The Other Guys,” with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, and “Iron Man 2,” in which he reprised his role as Avengers leader Sgt. Nick Fury.