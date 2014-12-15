San Diego film critics really, really love ‘Nightcrawler’

OK, is the “San Diego Film Critics Society” just one guy in a room who really loves “Nightcrawler?” I'm only kidding, but boy, the group wasn't kidding with all that love for Dan Gilroy's film in the nominations stage. It won seven awards from the organization Monday, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Way to make your mark, folks.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and keep track at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Nightcrawler”

Best Director

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

Best Supporting Actress

Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

“Nightcrawler”

Best Cinematography

“Nightcrawler”

Best Editing

“Edge of Tomorrow”

Best Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Score

“Nightcrawler”

Best Animated Film

“The Boxtrolls”

Best Foreign Film

“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

Body of Work

Willem Dafoe (“John Wick,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “A Most Wanted Man,” “Nymphomaniac: Part 2”)