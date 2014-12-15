San Diego film critics really, really love ‘Nightcrawler’

OK, is the “San Diego Film Critics Society” just one guy in a room who really loves “Nightcrawler?” I'm only kidding, but boy, the group wasn't kidding with all that love for Dan Gilroy's film in the nominations stage. It won seven awards from the organization Monday, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Way to make your mark, folks.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and keep track at The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Nightcrawler”
Best Director
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Best Supporting Actor
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
Best Supporting Actress
Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”
Best Original Screenplay
“Nightcrawler”
Best Cinematography
“Nightcrawler”
Best Editing
“Edge of Tomorrow”
Best Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Score
“Nightcrawler”
Best Animated Film
“The Boxtrolls”
Best Foreign Film
“Force Majeure”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Best Ensemble
“Birdman”
Body of Work
Willem Dafoe (“John Wick,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “A Most Wanted Man,” “Nymphomaniac: Part 2”)
That would pretty much be my awards list.
Hey, at least that one guy in a room didn’t give LEGO Movie Best Animated Film! At last.
But the Boxtrolls, though… I didn’t hate it or anything (it’s got some cool ideas, in fact), but honestly I think it’s Laika’s weakest film by a huge margin.
I enjoyed Boxtrolls but think its a fringe nom for Animation this year
Amazing craft. I would call it deserving of costume design recognition.
That would be pretty cool if it were to happen. Though, that almost sounds like Serkis’ chances for Apes.
Can I just say, the Nightcrawler critical/SAG/GG/BFCA love the past few weeks has been THE most enjoyable thing to follow. Really, like a breath of fresh air.
Love all these choices, especially for editing, prod design, and score.
Nightcrawler is unbelievably great. This is a great winners list! And Gyllenhaal really deserves to win Best Actor this year at The Oscars (even a nomination seems unlikely but still it’s great to see he receives so much praise).
Well…to be fair a lot of politically oriented click-bait (Origins, le sigh DAI) are ignoring it when it’s one of the most visceral critiques of capitalist-oriented psychopathy in recent years….