San Francisco critics go with staples: ‘Boyhood,’ Linklater, Keaton, Moore

#Michael Keaton
12.14.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Also announcing awards Sunday was the San Francisco Film Critics Circle. Staples of the season were awarded: Richard Linklater, Michael Keaton, Julianne Moore, Edward Norton, Patricia Arquette, etc. And “Boyhood” was crowned the year's best film.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and, as ever: The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Inherent Vice”

Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”

Best Cinematography
“Ida”

Best Editing
“Boyhood”

Best Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Ida”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Special Citation
“The One I Love”

Marlon Riggs Award
Joel Shepard

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Keaton
TAGSbirdmanboyhoodEDWARD NORTONIn ContentionINHERENT VICEJuliane Mooremichael keatonPATRICIA ARQUETTESan Francisco Film Critics CircleSTILL ALICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP