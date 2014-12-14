San Francisco critics go with staples: ‘Boyhood,’ Linklater, Keaton, Moore

Also announcing awards Sunday was the San Francisco Film Critics Circle. Staples of the season were awarded: Richard Linklater, Michael Keaton, Julianne Moore, Edward Norton, Patricia Arquette, etc. And “Boyhood” was crowned the year's best film.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and, as ever: The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Inherent Vice”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

Best Cinematography

“Ida”

Best Editing

“Boyhood”

Best Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Ida”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Special Citation

“The One I Love”

Marlon Riggs Award

Joel Shepard