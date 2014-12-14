San Francisco critics go with staples: ‘Boyhood,’ Linklater, Keaton, Moore

Also announcing awards Sunday was the San Francisco Film Critics Circle. Staples of the season were awarded: Richard Linklater, Michael Keaton, Julianne Moore, Edward Norton, Patricia Arquette, etc. And “Boyhood” was crowned the year's best film.
Check out the nominees here, the winners below and, as ever: The Circuit.
Best Picture
“Boyhood”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Inherent Vice”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
Best Cinematography
“Ida”
Best Editing
“Boyhood”
Best Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Ida”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Special Citation
“The One I Love”
Marlon Riggs Award
Joel Shepard
Happy to see IDA get two wins (and NOT just Foreign Film! If you think it’s a great movie, it’s masterful all across the board, not just for it’s “Polish-ness”).
Otherwise, just about standard across the board including the seemingly mandatory wins for CITIZENFOUR and THE LEGO MOVIE.
I guess I saw a different Lego Movie from everyone else. The movie I saw was unimaginative, ridiculous, not funny (except one great joke at the very, very end) and not even pretty to look at. I haven’t seen the foreign entries or The Boxtrolls yet, but Big Hero, Book of Life, and Dragon 2 would all get my vote first.
I guess we have Toy Story to blame for this, but I expect the future of animation will be more like Wreck-it ralph and Lego. Next up: a movie about creatures made of play-doh. unless they’ve done that already.
Wreck-It Ralph is a great movie. Don’t lump it in, thanks.
It’s not just about product placement per se, but, so many modern animated movies are so reliant on Pop Culture references that they are barely coherent without them.
I trace the problem back to ALADDIN. Yeah, I know everybody loves Robin William’s Genie, but, really, Arsenio Hall jokes in ancient Middle East? Now, so many of these movies are just joke after joke after joke. No wonder, some of these foreign animated films that barely get released are getting nominations and awards.