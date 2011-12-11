San Francisco critics honor ‘Tree of Life,’ ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’

Oh, you though we were done? Well settle back in because we have more. We’ll be posting the Houston film critics nominations momentarily, but for now, we have the San Francisco Film Critics Circle’s full list of winners.

Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” won Best Picture and Best Director (as well as Best Cinematography), and it’s really an outside-the-box pair of decisions when you get right down to it. Obviously “The Descendants” and “The Artist” are poised to be the lazy, generally agreed-upon critical darlings all season. So to spring from something like this is, well, commendable.

The lead acting prizes were also unique, Gary Oldman winning Best Actor for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and Tilda Swinton winning Best Actress for “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” And the rest of the picks were equally singular. Though Albert Brooks did chalk up his third win of the day. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Best Original Screenplay: “Margin Call”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Certified Copy”

Best Documentary: “Tabloid”

Special Citation: “The Mill and the Cross”

Marlon Riggs Award (honoring courage and innovation in the world of cinema): National Film Preservation Foundation

