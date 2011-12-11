San Francisco critics honor ‘Tree of Life,’ ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’

Oh, you though we were done? Well settle back in because we have more. We’ll be posting the Houston film critics nominations momentarily, but for now, we have the San Francisco Film Critics Circle’s full list of winners.
Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” won Best Picture and Best Director (as well as Best Cinematography), and it’s really an outside-the-box pair of decisions when you get right down to it. Obviously “The Descendants” and “The Artist” are poised to be the lazy, generally agreed-upon critical darlings all season. So to spring from something like this is, well, commendable.
The lead acting prizes were also unique, Gary Oldman winning Best Actor for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and Tilda Swinton winning Best Actress for “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” And the rest of the picks were equally singular. Though Albert Brooks did chalk up his third win of the day. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Best Supporting Actress: Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Original Screenplay: “Margin Call”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Animated Film: “Rango”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Certified Copy”
Best Documentary: “Tabloid”
Special Citation: “The Mill and the Cross”
Marlon Riggs Award (honoring courage and innovation in the world of cinema): National Film Preservation Foundation
Ok, Swinton again. She will most likely make the top 5 but Close is out! The race is between Davis, Streep and Williams. T
Davis, Streep, Williams’, Swinton, *crossing my fingers* Theron
I’m starting to believe that Malick has a shot at actually winning in February. Either him or Hazanavicious. Thoughts?
I highly doubt that. Hazanavicius or Scorsese, I’m thinking.
I think it’s whatever becomes the film to beat, which I’m starting to think means Hazanavicius.
Yay for Certified Copy winning something. Now if only that win had been for Binoche…
We know that you don’t like “The Artist” or “The Descendants,” but that doesn’t make other people choosing them as Best Picture “lazy.” They are two of the best films of the year.
I think it does. I like them both, by the way.
I have to agree with Jonny here but not in that Artist and Descendants are two of the best films of the year. Rather that choosing The Artist does not make someone lazy. Who are we to tell other people what their favorite film of the year is?
Kris your favorite film of 2008 was Slumdog Millionaire was it not? Were you lazy that year?
Seems like Davis has not won any critic awards. The Oscar is looking more and more like it will go to Meryl.
Bullock didn’t win many (if any) critic awards.
Bullock was not on the radar until all the critics had awarded. Davis has been on the radar for 6 months already.
It’s not a critics performance, though. So I don’t think it means anything.
I think it means Davis becomes less talked about during the long span of critic awards and that doesn’t help her cause for Oscar.
“Seems like Bullock has not won any critic awards. The Oscar is looking more and more like it will go to Meryl.” -2009
Kris,
Is Gary Oldman in trouble? I’m worried he’ll get passed over with both Fassbender and Shannon on the rise. The fact that he’s never been nominated (much less won) is a tragedy.
I don’t think he is. He’s not in the easy chair, though.
I’m very happy to see him mentioned here. I think it’s a tragedy they aren’t lending him more support, but I continue to think the British vote is going to take a stand for him.
Good news for Vanessa Redgrave, it’s about time she wins an american award.
In the end, she will win IMO. She’s overdue since the last 30 years and we need a little controversy speech ;)
Has Brooks won more of these than Plummer at this point? WOW :)
I can’t see Brooks winning the Golden Globe or the SAG. It is a critics performance pure and simple…
I’m not surprised, but I don’t think it necessarily means much to Plummer’s chances: his film and character is pitched much more to the guilds and audiences than Brooks’ is.
GARY OLDMAN!!!!
Kris, can you talk at all about your hesitancy with Redgrave’s performance (as indicated in one of your twitter responses)?
It’s a towering Shakespearean performance in a long line of them.
Okey doke. :)
Annnnd there’s Margin Call again. :)
Finally some love for Gary Oldman
I know nearly alone in this in the Oscar blogosphere, but I simply don’t get the outright love for Albert Brooks in “Drive.” Certainly the performance was a good one, but I find all the praise for it rather surprising. Admittedly, I’m not all that familiar with the Albert Brooks filmography, but in my mind this fawning over him in this role seems like it’s honoring more of an entire career than a singular performance (which is oftentimes what this category becomes).
Totally disagree. Saw this film at Harmony Gold just three nights ago and was knocked out by Brooks. If you have seen the range of his work, from comedic to dramatic to this, you will see what the fuss is about. I thought it was sensational. A true original bad guy. And the only actor in this catagory not playing themselves!
“And the only actor in this catagory not playing themselves!”
I wasn’t aware that Christopher Plummer was a late-blooming gay man.
yes, I believe you’re confusing playing against type with playing a character who’s just like the portrayer. Two totally different things.
SWINTON AND OLDMAN!!!
finally! some love for Gary Oldman and Tilda Swinton! love ’em both.