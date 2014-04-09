San Francisco Giants invite Batkid to throw out first pitch

(CBR) Already off to a 5-2 start, the San Francisco Giants received an extra boost at their home opener Tuesday afternoon: SF”s own Batkid threw out the first pitch.

Batkid – secret identity, Miles Scott – skipped the Muni and arrived at AT&T Park in proper fashion:

Scott”s legacy as “Batkid” began last November, when the 5-year-old got to become a superhero for a day courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, engaging in various heroic quests around San Francisco Gotham City. Scott, whose cancer is currently in remission, received widespread media coverage for his day of adventure, and kudos from no less of an authority than President Barack Obama.

