San Francisco Giants invite Batkid to throw out first pitch

(CBR) Already off to a 5-2 start, the San Francisco Giants received an extra boost at their home opener Tuesday afternoon: SF”s own Batkid threw out the first pitch.

Batkid – secret identity, Miles Scott – skipped the Muni and arrived at AT&T Park in proper fashion:

#BatKid cruised into AT&T Park in the Batmobile. (Photo cred: AP) pic.twitter.com/AyTXQ39zKV – Kari Van Horn (@KariVanHorn) April 8, 2014

