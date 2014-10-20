San Francisco radio bans Lorde’s “Royals” from rotation until after World Series

With the World Series upon us, the two teams – the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals – have to keep their heads in the game. And if that means not accidentally hearing the name of the opposing team on the radio, no step is too far to preserve their confidence to win!

So of course, San Francisco Giants fans would start bombarding local radio stations with calls to ban Lorde”s song “Royals.” There can be no psychological warfare of telling fans they”ll “never be Royals” and thus implying the Giants are destined to lose the 2014 World Series! Two of them – 96.5 KOIT and KFOG – agreed to drop her from their rotation.

No offense, Lorde, but for the duration of the World Series, KFOG Radio will be a “Royals”-free zone. We're sure… http://t.co/7uvseCjb03 – KFOGRadio (@KFOGRadio) October 17, 2014

But is this zero tolerance policy on the word “Royals” just baseball superstition? Maybe not. Back in September, Lorde told VH1 the Kansas City team did help inspire the song. “I had this image from the National Geographic of this dude just signing baseballs […]his shirt said’Royals.”It was just that word. It”s really cool.”

Sorry Lorde. Guess you'll just have to cry yourself to sleep on your giant piles of money.