Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds find a new ‘Proposal’ with ‘Most Wanted’

Walt Disney Studios loss is Universal’s gain. After the Mouse House bizarrely and stupidly passed on a sequel to last summer’s “The Proposal,” Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds appear to be hooking up on the big screen once again in a new action comedy entitled “Most Wanted.”

According to EW, the pitch from “Proposal” screenwriter Peter Chiarelli was picked up by Universal for $1 million (a rare sum these days) and the studio is negotiating with “Proposal” director Anne Fletcher to bring the whole gang back together. In fact, it’s such a “Proposal” reunion that Mandeville Films, the company that produced the $317 million worldwide hit, is also back on board.

“Wanted’s” plotline will center on a possible criminal (Bullock) finding herself escorted to court by an FBI Agent (Reynolds). Before you can guess that they don’t get along, the duo are ambushed and suddenly find themselves on the run from whomever is after them.

Bullock, who made a triumphant return to the public stage this weekend at both the Spike TV’s ‘Guys Choice Awards’ and the MTV Movie Awards, has kept her shooting schedule empty since winning the Best Actress Oscar for “The Blind Side” in March. Reynolds is currently starring as “Green Lantern” and expected to follow that potential blockbuster up with the comedy “The Change-Up” alongside Jason Bateman.

