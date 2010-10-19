Sandra Bullock coming as close as possible to another ‘Proposal’

It’s still unclear if Sandra Bullock will commit to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” or Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” for her next film, but last year’s best actress Oscar winner has a much more active development slate these days.

Bullock already has “Most Wanted” in the works at Universal, a comedy that would reunite her with her “Proposal” co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Anne Fletcher. But now, according to Variety, she’s got another Fletcher flick in the works. Little is known about the project, but it’s a modern-day picture described as a mix of Paul Mazursky’s “An Unmarried Woman” and “Saturday Night Fever.” Considering Fletcher’s experience as a choreographer and Adam Shankman’s involvement as a producer, those elements seem to insinuate dancing will be a key element in the film.

The screenplay is by Pamela Falk and Michael Ellis whose credits include Shankman’s “The Wedding Planner” and the upcoming Jessica Alba drama “An Invisible Sign.”

“The Proposal” grossed $317 million worldwide last summer. That was Bullock’s biggest film of her career before “The Blind Side” rocked the late fall box office and delivered the audience favorite a surprise Academy Award. Walt Disney Studios’s new management decided not to go forward with a “Proposal” sequel and Bullock, Reynolds and Fletcher appear to have been trying to reunite on their own ever since.

No word on how far the script is on this new Warner Bros. film or how quickly it could begin production.



