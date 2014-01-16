Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts and more schmooze on Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet

01.16.14 5 years ago

The stars came out in force for the 2014 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica on Thursday, getting their glam on in yet another awards-season precursor to the Oscars on March 2. Be they nominees (Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey) or non-nominees (Kristen Bell, Ian Somerhalder, Jessica Chastain), all put their best face forward on the red carpet, and you can check out all the glitzy arrival pics in the gallery below.

