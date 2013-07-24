Sandra Bullock not interested in a sequel to ‘The Heat’

#Paul Feig
07.24.13 5 years ago

Sandra Bullock wants to put those rumors about a sequel to “The Heat” on ice. 

“The Heat,” the cop comedy which teamed Bullock with Melissa McCarthy and her “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, has so far grossed $130 million in the U.S. It seemed destined for a follow-up, but Bullock says she’s not interested.

“I know they say never say never, but right now, I can’t imagine it,” Bullock told EW.com. “I don’t want to ruin what Melissa and I had. If a miracle happens where [a script] shows up that really and truly outdid the first and provided an experience that was better than the first one, then I would look at it. But I’m not there.”

Reportedly, “The Heat” screenwriter Katie Dippold has already started work on a sequel script, but it may end up being shelved if Bullock indeed passes. She seems to have some pretty solid reasons for doing so, however.  

“If you look back on my illustrious sequel work, nothing has proven successful,” Bullock explained, likely referring to 1997″s infamous “Speed 2: Cruise Control” and 2005″s disappointing “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.” 

“A sequel is such a daunting thing, because you don”t want to lose the magic and the charm of the first one.”

Bullock will next be seen opposite George Clooney in Alfonso Cuarón sic-fi epic “Gravity,” which opens October 4.

