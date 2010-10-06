Sandra Bullock’s patience may find her in Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Gravity’

Unlike many of her peers, Sandra Bullock hasn’t used her Oscar-winning turn in the blockbuster “The Blind Side” to star in a slew of high-paying and prominent pictures. Instead, and partially due to some personal issues we won’t go into here, Bullock has been incredibly picky in what projects she even attaches herself to.

To date, Bullock only has two possible films on her upcoming slate. One is an untitled romantic comedy reuniting her with her “The Proposal” co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Anne Fletcher at Universal. That film is in the screenplay stage and also has to deal with Reynold’s busy schedule before it can even think of going into production. The second picture is an adaptation of the novel “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” which would find her starring alongside Tom Hanks for the first time. That drama reportedly could begin shooting early next year. Now, both Bullock and Hanks may have more intriguing offers on the table.

According to numerous reports, Warner Bros. is pushing Bullock to star in Alfonso Cuaron’s new 3-D thriller “Gravity.” The film already has Robert Downey, Jr. attached, but he has a small supporting role. A majority of the film follows a female astronaut who is thrown off course during a space repair mission gone wrong and her long, solo journey home. The picture was originally set up at Universal where Angelina Jolie was attached, but when the project went to the WB, the studio balked at her $20 million price tag. Then, a number of actresses including Scarlett Johansson and Blake Lively were tested before Natalie Portman seemed keen for the role. However, the “Black Swan” star has declined the role for unknown reasons. And, amazingly, Bullock seems to be interested.

In many ways, it’s an unexpected, but perfectly timed high profile role for Bullock. It places her in the hands of Cuaron, who is seen as a modern master after “Children of Men,” “y tu mama tambien” and the first artistically inclined “Harry Potter” film, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” The ambitious film also would give her the opportunity to prove — not that there are many doubters – that her Oscar win wasn’t a fluke. What may help cement Bullock’s decision is what Hanks does next.

Currently finishing up directing chores on “Larry Crowe,” Hanks is in discussion with Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow to star in her follow up to “The Hurt Locker,” “Triple Frontier.” The ensemble drama has already drawn the attention of Johnny Depp and chronicles the organized crime that is flourishing where the borders of Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil meet. If Hanks does commit, it may mean “Extremely Loud” gets pushed back, thereby freeing Bullock to make both films. For Warner Bros., Bullock’s participation would make the picture a much easier commercial sell. Especially if it’s her first role after “Blind Side.”

Hollywood is a strange game and through luck and patience, Bullock may be on something of a roll.



What are your thoughts on Bullock collaborating with Cauron? Discuss below.

