Santa Barbara fest extends schedule in honor of 30th annual event

In honor of its upcoming 30th anniversary, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has extended its calendar by one day, just one of a number of ways the annual event will be celebrating as it enters its third decade.

Also announced is a new summer film showcase called “The Wave Film Festival.” SBIFF will present the five-day fest each summer as a way to bring more year-round foreign and independent films to the cinephile community just a short drive up the coast from Los Angeles. This summer will focus on French cinema with over a dozen “fresh and current” French films screening at the Riviera Theatre beginning on July 16.

“In the future we hope to have several editions – or 'waves' – throughout the year,” SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said, “allowing for longevity and continued growth for SBIFF as well as the Santa Barbara community.”

The festival also noted the exit of SBIFF managing director Dr. Steve Blain after an 11-year tenure.

No word yet on if the slightly expanded program will yield another tribute from the festival, which happens at the peak of Oscar voting in late January, early February. Last year such stars of the season as Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett were honored by the fest.

The 30th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will run Jan. 27 – Feb. 7, 2015.