Santigold, Scissor Sisters all up in Mark Ronson’s ‘Business’

Mark Ronson impacted his native Britain and the United States with his covers album “Version” in 2007, and leant a hand engineering albums from Amy Winehouse, Estelle and Wale in recent times, but he hopes to continue his success in 2010 all on his own — mostly.

The producer/DJ/songwriter/musician and the Allido label founder is planning to release a new album, “The Business,” in May or June this year, with contributions from artists like the Scissor Sisters, Santigold, Miike Snow and dance artist Cathy Dennis, according to NME.

Dave McCabe of The Zutons and Nick Hodgson of the Kaiser Chiefs are co-writing some tracks with Ronson.