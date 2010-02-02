Santigold, Scissor Sisters all up in Mark Ronson’s ‘Business’

02.02.10 9 years ago

Mark Ronson impacted his native Britain and the United States with his covers album “Version” in 2007, and leant a hand engineering albums from Amy Winehouse, Estelle and Wale in recent times, but he hopes to continue his success in 2010 all on his own — mostly.

The producer/DJ/songwriter/musician and the Allido label founder is planning to release a new album, “The Business,” in May or June this year, with contributions from artists like the Scissor Sisters, Santigold, Miike Snow and dance artist Cathy Dennis, according to NME.

Dave McCabe of The Zutons and Nick Hodgson of the Kaiser Chiefs are co-writing some tracks with Ronson.

Around The Web

TAGScathy dennisMark RonsonMiike SnowSANTIGOLDscissor sistersthe business

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP