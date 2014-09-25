Your morning cry: Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper mashup ‘Brave’ with ‘True Colors’

09.25.14 4 years ago

Cyndi Lauper and Sara Bareilles combined two of their respective hits into one big song, which might make you a little misty eyed.

In an effort to help raise money for the fight against pediatric cancer, “True Color” and “Brave” seamlessly connected to make “Truly Brave.” A video featuring kids from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia premiered during Hoda Kotb's “Shine a Light” outreach segment on the “Today” show. If you like what you see or hear, donate at Crowdrise.com/Hoda.

Here's more on “Truly Brave.”

Around The Web

TAGScyndi lauperSara Bareillestoday show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP