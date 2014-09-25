Your morning cry: Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper mashup ‘Brave’ with ‘True Colors’

Cyndi Lauper and Sara Bareilles combined two of their respective hits into one big song, which might make you a little misty eyed.

In an effort to help raise money for the fight against pediatric cancer, “True Color” and “Brave” seamlessly connected to make “Truly Brave.” A video featuring kids from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia premiered during Hoda Kotb's “Shine a Light” outreach segment on the “Today” show. If you like what you see or hear, donate at Crowdrise.com/Hoda.

Here's more on “Truly Brave.”