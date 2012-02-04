Sarah Chalke learns ‘How To Live With Your Parents’ for ABC

“Scrubs” star Sarah Chalke has landed the lead in ABC’s comedy pilot “How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life.”

Created by Claudia Lonow (“Accidentally on Purpose”), the cumbersomely titled “How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life” focuses on a newly divorced woman (Chalke, obviously) who moves back in with her wacky parents.

According to Deadline.com , “How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life” is designed as a multi-camera/hybrid comedy in the stylistic mold of “How I Met Your Mother,” another 20th Century Fox TV production.

Chalke, of course, did a tour of duty on “How I Met Your Mother.” She’s also reuniting with “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence with an arc on “Cougar Town” this spring. Chalke’s most recent regular gig was on CBS’ “Mad Love,” but we won’t hold that against her.