Sarah Chalke learns ‘How To Live With Your Parents’ for ABC

02.05.12 7 years ago
“Scrubs” star Sarah Chalke has landed the lead in ABC’s comedy pilot “How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life.”
Created by Claudia Lonow (“Accidentally on Purpose”), the cumbersomely titled “How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life” focuses on a newly divorced woman (Chalke, obviously) who moves back in with her wacky parents.
According to Deadline.com, “How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life” is designed as a multi-camera/hybrid comedy in the stylistic mold of “How I Met Your Mother,” another 20th Century Fox TV production.
Chalke, of course, did a tour of duty on “How I Met Your Mother.” She’s also reuniting with “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence with an arc on “Cougar Town” this spring. Chalke’s most recent regular gig was on CBS’ “Mad Love,” but we won’t hold that against her.

Around The Web

TAGSABCHow to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your LifePILOT SEASONpilotsSARAH CHALKE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP