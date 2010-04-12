Sarah Jessica Parker does desert glam in new ‘Sex and the City 2’ poster

There’s not much you can say about this. Either the new poster for “Sex and the City 2” will have you salivating for the sequel’s May 30 release or you’ll be wondering if “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” is a better use of your weekend moviegoing expenses.

The latest key art for “SATC 2” continues the solo-Carrie Bradshaw iconography that has dominated the first two film’s creative campaigns, but this one brings a bit more old Hollywood glamour to the festivities.

You can view the opulent display below and judge for yourself. For more on “SATC 2” read the 10 reasons why we we love the film’s new trailer here.

