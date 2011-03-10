Sarah McLachlan puts the final nail in Lilith’s coffin

Put a fork in it, Lilith is done.
The female-fronted music festival rose like a phoenix last year after a long hiatus only to subsequently sink like a stone as poor ticket sales led to many cancellations.
Sarah McLachlan, who co-founded the original Lilith Fair multi-artist concert series as well as the rebirth, told Calgary”s Globe and Mail newspaper that, despite proclaiming last summer that Lilith would live on, it is over.
“It”s done,” McLachlan said “And that”s okay. It”s actually a really good thing.”
McLachlan went on to say that when planning the revival, she and her partners didn”t take into account how much times had changed since the original Lilith Fair, which had a very-successful three-year run starting in 1997.
“[It”s] about learning more from our failures than our successes, and it was a beautiful organic event that happened at a point in time when it was really needed,” she said. “And bringing the same thing back last year really didn”t make any sense, in retrospect, without due diligence being done on how women have changed. Because in 12 years, women have changed a lot. Their expectations have changed, the way they view the world has changed, and that was not taken into consideration, which I blame myself for.”
Perhaps another reason for the end: McLachlan recently parted ways with her longtime manager, Terry McBride, who was also her partner in Lilith.
With 20/20 hindsight, there were a number of reasons Lilith didn”t do well in its 2010 incarnation: First and foremost, McLachlan and co. decided to bring back the festival in the midst of the worst touring recession in more than a decade so their timing was just off. Plus, the line-up was never consistently strong enough with great acts like Mary J. Blige only committing to a handful of shows instead of the entire tour or the bulk of the route. Therefore, from the start, despite spelling it out clearly on the Lilith website, there was confusion about who was appearing on which date. Thirdly, before the tour even started, fans who had been enthusiastic enough to buy tickets early got a huge slap in the face when promoters discounted sales to move them along and didn”t offer early full-price purchasers a rebate.
Once the stench of failure hit Lilith, it couldn”t shake it. This is despite generally positive reviews and artists who played the event raving about the experience.
May it rest in peace. We prefer to remember it in its robust, late ’90s state than the crumbled, fading latter edition.
Good riddance. What a crap festival tour that really is. All it was essentially is a festival of middle-of-the-road female folk singers that appealed to soccer moms and housewives all over America. Yet, they wouldn’t do anything dangerous or exciting like Lollapalooza was in the early years.
McLachlan is completely correct. Its time had long passed. Quite frankly, I’m sick of being preached to that “women can rock too”. Really?! You mean like women from Janis Joplin, Joan Jett and Patti Smith to Bikini Kill, The Breeders and Sleater Kinney? Right now, for every Deerhunter there’s a Dum Dum Girls, and a huge number of bands are mixed, ala Arcade Fire, as has been the case for twenty years now.
Female empowerment in most arenas is almost as anachronistic at this point as the misogyny that once made it necessary in the first place. Women should make choices just like men have been conditioned to do, as individual human beings. When will this focus on women’s this and women’s that stop, so women can leave the crutches behind and compete on truly equal terms?