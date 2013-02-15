Sarah Michelle Gellar joins Robin Williams pilot at CBS

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Sarah Michelle Gellar is eying a small screen return with a very high profile pilot.

According to a variety of media reports — we’ll cite The Hollywood Reporter — Gellar has joined CBS’ “Crazy Ones,” a single-camera workplace comedy starring Robin Williams.

Set in the world of advertising, “Crazy Ones” focuses on advertising legend Simon Roberts (Williams) and his daughter Sydney (Gellar), creative director at his agency. The project also features “Political Animals” and “Lone Star” leading man James Wolk.

Not enough starpower for you? “Crazy Ones” was written by David E. Kelley and will be directed by Emmy winner Jason Winer (“Modern Family”).

Although single-camera comedy isn’t really CBS’ thing, we somehow think they may hope to make an exception for this one.

This is Gellar’s second CBS pilot in three years. The drama “Ringer” didn’t move forward at CBS, but was quickly snagged for a low-rated one-season run by sibling network The CW. The “Scooby-Doo” star’s other TV credits include vocal work on “Robot Chicken” and several FOX comedies, as well as a Daytime Emmy-winning role on “All My Children.”

Earlier this development season, Gellar was attached to a different comedy pilot from Shepard Boucher, but that 20th Century Fox TV project didn’t move forward.