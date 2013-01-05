Sarah Michelle Gellar may return to TV with new comedy

“Ringer” didn’t work out for Sarah Michelle Gellar, but now she’s planning her return to TV to try her hand at comedy.

The “Buffy” icon is in talks to star in an as-yet-untitled comedy being developed at 20th Century Fox TV. Not much of the plot has been revealed, but Gellar would play one half of a married couple who get into crazy situations along with their kids, according to TV Line.

Shepard Boucher (“Men at Work”) wrote the spec script which will be executive produced by David Hemingson (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Margaret Riley (“Love and Other Drugs”). The project will be shopped to the major networks over the next few weeks.

Gellar made her name with Joss Whedon’s beloved “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (also produced by 20th, but airing on The WB and UPN) on which she showed her comedy chops alongside the show’s horror and fantasy elements.

The CW’s “The Ringer” was cancelled after one season last year.