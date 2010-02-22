Sarah Palin and Kristen Stewart mark Jay Leno’s return to late night

Anyone who thought Jay Leno would have problems booking prominent guests on “The Tonight Show” after the dramatic turnover with Conan O’Brien was sadly mistaken. NBC announced an initial slate of guests stars and musical performers for Leno’s return beginning March 1 and a number of them are sure to make some noise.
Leno’s first “return” show will include guests Jamie Foxx, Olympic darling Lindsey Vonn and the musical stylings of Brad Paisley. Things get more intriguing the next night when former Vice Presidential candidate and current Fox News contributor Sarah Palin stop by along with another U.S. Olympic star, Shaun White. Other notable guests on the agenda include the cast of “Jersey Shore” (March 3), Simon Cowell (March 8) and “The Runaway’s” star Kristen Stewart (March 10).
The show also has Best Supporting Actor nominee Christoph Waltz from “Inglourious Basterds” on deck Tuesday, March 9. If the frontrunner were to somehow lose the Oscar the Sunday night before, that could be quite an awkward and uncomfortable interview.
According to the posting on Leno’s old “The Late Show with Jay Leno” website, the tentatively scheduled guest list includes:
Monday, March 1
Jamie Foxx, the Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and a musical performance by Brad Paisley
Tuesday, March 2
Sarah Palin, the Olympic snowboarder Shaun White
Wednesday, March 3
“Jaywalk All-Stars” with the cast of “Jersey Shore,” Chelsea Handler, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno and a musical performance by Avril Lavigne
Thursday, March 4
Matthew McConaughey and Jason Reitman
Friday, March 5
Morgan Freeman and Meredith Vieira
Monday, March 8
Simon Cowell
Tuesday, March 9
Christoph Waltz, the animal expert Dave Salmoni and a musical performance by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Wednesday, March 10
Kristen Stewart and Guy Fieri
Thursday, March 11
Dana Carvey and Kim Kardashian, with a musical performance by Colbie Caillat
Friday, March 12
Dakota Fanning and Judd Apatow
No word yet if “The Late Show with David Letterman” plans any stunt guest stars of their own to combat Leno’s return to the 11:35 PM slot.
