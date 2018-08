Well, it was bound to happen: Sarah Palin, the famous Tina Fey character, tried to parody “30 Rock” with an update called “31 Rock.” You're not surprised, but you're annoyed. Sure. But you'll be disappointed to learn which real “30 Rock” actor joined her for the ride.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dammit, Kevin “Dotcom” Brown! Don't encourage Sarah Palin to attempt comedy! I'm mad now.

John McCain's dire cameo was the death knell here. Oh, you bleak, downtrodden mavericks. Never change.