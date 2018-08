Taran Killam (which is hands down the most 1940s pulp sci-fi protagonist name ever!) had the honor of helping Sarah Silverman introduce herself as the first female host of this season's “Saturday Night Live.”

In less than 4 minutes, Silverman runs the gamut from laughing at her failed stint as an “SNL” writer, to taking on political satire, to talking about buckets as the latest in pants fashion.