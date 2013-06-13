Sasquatch! Music Festival moving to two weekends for 2014

Following in the footsteps of successful festivals like Austin City Limits and Coachella, the Sasquatch! Music Festival in Washington will host music lovers over two weekends for its event in 2014.

However, they’re not one weekend after another. And they’re not identical lineups.

Sasquatch! next year will be held May 23-25 and July 4-6. That’s right, the second weekend is over 4th Of July, while the first maintains Memorial Day weekend. No headliners or lineup information is available, besides the fact that there will be different bands for each.

The Gorge Amphitheatre will host, yet again, out of George, Wash.

This year’s festival sold out in around 90 minutes. The lineup was lead by Vampire Weekend, the Postal Service, the xx, Death Grips, Sigur Rós and more.