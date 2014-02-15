‘Saturday Night Live’ 2014 Power Rankings: Who’s number one?

In the middle of a lengthy hiatus for “Saturday Night Live” after the end of The Seth Meyers Era, it”s time to take stock of the show”s remaining players in HitFix”s annual Cast Power Rankings. (You can see last year”s list here.) The following list has nothing to do with the talent of those on the show. This list merely ascertains their overall worth to the show as exhibited by onscreen time, level of contribution, and the show”s perceived value of their worth to the program as a whole. Those low on the list aren”t unfunny: They simply haven”t had the chance to shine or haven”t found a way to break through just yet. Those atop the list are vital to “SNL” as a whole and are poised to lead the show heading into its fortieth anniversary next year.
You can check out the entire list in the embedded gallery in this post. Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Am I the only one who thinks you’ve over-rated Cecily Strong? I’ve never found her compelling and don’t think she’ll be a great Update anchor. Also don’t think you give Bobby Moynihan enough credit. I love everything he does. And what about his “Second Hand News” character? Kate Mackinnon is a great addition. I would love her Russian peasant to meet up with Tina Fey’s Blerta.
They stated right up front they are not rating the performers … they are measuring the value the SHOW seems to place on them. Take Kristen Wiig, for instance, who in all her years and appearances on the show was funny maybe a handful of times at best, yet mysteriously was featured in so many sketches it was evident Lorne delusionally saw her as some kind of national treasure. It’s not about the talent they have; it’s about the talent SNL thinks they have.
Agreed that Strong at 1 is strange.
As she has taken over Update, she has somewhat faded into the background in non-Update sketches.
Was Seth the perennial number one is past years when he dominated Update and was the head writer? If not, then this ranking is especially strange.
Cecily Strong blows.
Agreed Of course her value to the show is going to be #1. She’s on the freaking Wknd Update desk Lorne must really like her lips
Strong has the potential to be #1 but I would put Killiam, thomson, monihan, and bayer all higher right now. She was clearly second fiddle on update when Meyers was still there, so it will be interesting how it goes now that Meyers is gone.
These are pretty accurate, but I think you put Jay Pharoah much too high.
Jay Pharaoh is way, way too high on this list. I couldn’t stand his Obama impression until he recently toned it down a few notches. Jordan Peele’s Obama is 1,000,000 times better. Nasim Pedrad is a little bit low on this list. Kate McKinnon is really funny and I agree that she’s definitely top 3. Cecily Strong doesn’t suck like some commenters are saying: the pornstar sketch is great. Girlfriends Talk Show could be funny if the writing is good. The girl at the party that you wish you didn’t talk to is hilarious- they need to incorporate that bit into a sketch since she can’t be a guest on Weekend Update anymore.
1. Killam 2. McKinnon (I’m ok with swapping these two) 3. Moynihan 4. Strong 5. Keenan 6. Bayer 7. Bryant 8. Pharaoh 9. Pedrad 10. The new people (Mooney and Zamata have the brightest futures)