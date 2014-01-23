‘Saturday Night Live’ finds ‘Weekend Update’ replacement for Seth Meyers

01.23.14

“Saturday Night Live” has figured out a way to fill the large, Seth Meyers-shaped hole in the show’s upcoming episodes.

NBC and Lorne Michaels have chosen head “SNL” writer Colin Jost to replace Meyers on “Weekend Update,” a spot which will be left open after Meyers exits in order to take over “Late Night” hosting duties from Jimmy Fallon. 

Jost will co-anchor the news segment with Meyers’ current co-anchor Cecily Strong. The duo will make their debut together on the March 1 episode.

Like Meyers and Tina Fey before him, Jost has been co-head writer of the series since 2012, after joining the writing staff in 2005. He’s written for such recurring “Update” characters as Drunk Uncle, The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party and Anthony Crispino. The stand-up comic has won three Writers Guild awards, a Peabody Award, and has been nominated for 8 Emmys for his work on “SNL.”

“Saturday Night Live” this weekend with host Jonah Hill and musical guest Bastille, followed by a February 1 episode with host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Imagine Dragons.

