‘Saturday Night Live’ French Dancing: Who’s that girl?

If you were up for “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, you may have found yourself up from the couch, French Dancing.

Host Emma Stone was boogying down with the “SNL” crew in the “Les Jeunes de Paris” skit, but the co-star of the scene was singer Camille, with the track “Ta Douleur.”

For those who are curious, Camille was the vocal third of Nouvelle Vague, who roared through bossa nova covers of famous rock tracks from “The Guns of Brixton” to “Too Drunk to F*ck.” The Parisian singer has resumed a life of solo albums, from which the song “Ta Douleur” was culled.

Check out a clip of the ep below: check out all of “Ta Douleur” underneath that. Ça vous plaît?