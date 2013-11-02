‘Saturday Night Live’ takes down ‘The Wire’ in this hilarious political talk show sketch

The premise of this hilarious sketch sets up a fake talk show that showcases black intellectuals who simply can’t find a single flaw in the way President Obama has been governing the nation. But the best part comes when the sketch devolves into amazing tirade about how much white people love “The Wire.” Because it’s true, “The Wire” is like #5 on the list of things white people love, after hummus and yoga and jokes about how much white people love “The Wire.”

However. Ahem. There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with doing TV recaps.

