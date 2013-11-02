‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies ‘The Fox’ with ‘What Does My Girl Say?’

Women: can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em, should probably make fun of ’em on national television. “Saturday Night Live’s” parody of the epic viral sensation “The Fox” (which, ahem, is in and of itself already a parody) may not have any cute animal masks, but at least there’s a old man snoring at a party. Which almost makes up for the low-hanging fruit “SNL” went after here with its tired “women are all jealous bitches” premise.

However, as with the cold open, Kerry Washington does a bang-up job with what she’s given. Olivia Pope would be proud.

Follow RIOT on Twitter