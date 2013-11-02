‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies ‘The Fox’ with ‘What Does My Girl Say?’

Women: can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em, should probably make fun of ’em on national television. “Saturday Night Live’s” parody of the epic viral sensation “The Fox” (which, ahem, is in and of itself already a parody) may not have any cute animal masks, but at least there’s a old man snoring at a party. Which almost makes up for the low-hanging fruit “SNL” went after here with its tired “women are all jealous bitches” premise.
However, as with the cold open, Kerry Washington does a bang-up job with what she’s given. Olivia Pope would be proud.
It may be “low-hanging fruit”, but it was the best thing on the show last night!
Boy, this was ill-advised. SNL has almost always been a hack show, and a sexist one, but rarely has it so badly missed the point with a parody.
What is “The Fox” a parody of? Isn’t it just a novelty song? Either way, a parody of a song that’s meant to be funny had better be funnier than the original, or else you look like a bunch of idiots…and this was at about the “high school talent show skit,” written in 2 minutes level of cleverness at adapting the original. The only time I smiled was for Kate McKinnon’s silent horse whinny.