We”re heading into the home stretch of the 38th season of “Saturday Night Live”. With only a few episodes left, it”s time to look back at the season as a whole and analyze the cast”s overall importance to the show at this point in time. These Power Rankings have absolutely nothing to do with the comedic skill of anyone currently on the show”s cast. These rankings reflect how “SNL” perceives them in the pecking order, based on overall appearances, number of signature roles, and other intangible qualities that can be assessed by watching each episode. Wonder why certain cast members only seem to appear during the host”s goodbyes? Has it ever seemed like certain not-ready-for-primetime players seem to be at the forefront of each sketch? These Power Rankings might help explain why.
Check out our rankings blow. Do you agree or disagree? Who are you favorite “SNL” players?
‘Saturday Night Live’ power rankings: Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Nasim Pedrad, more
Strong should be rated higher than McKinnon. Really it’s not even close.
If only for “The Girl Who Won’t Stop Talking to You at a Party.” That’s the second best character on the show right now (behind Stefon).
Can’t argue with the list at all. The positions for each are logical based on your criteria.
It is sad that they haven’t figured out what to with Nasim Pedrad, which I don’t get because she reminds me so much of Cheri O’Teri. You’d think they’d know how to use her. I think she’s much more naturally funny that Cecily Strong. For that matter, I think Bayer is funnier than Strong as well. Just look at how much she cracked us up with that little “ehhh?” noise from the Dove Chocolate sketch.
You most be smoking crack with having Kenan at #4, he’s been horrible since day one. AND SNL needs to get rid of like 10 people from the cast.
More or less agree. Robinson is a very clear 14th, Hader/Sudeikis are a very clear top two. I’d put Killam at 5th. He should be 4th above Thompson but you’re right that he vanishes from the show on certain weeks when really he should be being groomed to be the lead male performer for the next couple years since Sudeikis should probably be gone this year with Hader not far behind.
Vanessa Bayer seems to be becoming this generation’s Ana Gasteyer. She’s pretty consistently funny but she’s not going to break out ever.
The very first time Hader appeared on SNL, he looked like the star of the show. I think he did Pacino that first time.
Don’t agree at all. Taram Killam should be No.1, and you are seriously underrating the women on the show. Bobby Moynihan and Kenan Thompson are rarely funny at all. They should be near the bottom of the list. Seth Myers should be in the top 5.
While I disagree with this ranking completely, it doesn’t really surprise me. I rarely agree with any of your SNL reviews. We just have very different sense of humor. I like things that are funny, and you like …
By all means, finish the comment! No need to stop where you did.
No way is Kate McKinnon above Nasim Pedrad and Cecily Strong
Kind of like ranking best smelling turds. The show is awful and it’s the sum of its parts.
The suggestion that SNL should do more Latino-themed material is insane. If any show or network tries to cater to the Spanish-speaking demographic, I’m changing the channel permanently.
Totally agree with this list. Bill Hader is the heart and soul of the show at the moment. He can disappear into any role he plays, even if it’s just a thankless walk-on part. He’s had his fair share of crappy material to work with during his time on the show but he still manages to make it funny. And his impressions are always entertaining. Plus he created Stefon, arguably one of the best SNL characters in recent years. It would be nice for Bill to stay for another season. But, I also think it’s about time he moved on to bigger and better things.
This list seems very male centric with almost all the guys on the top half and all the ladies in the bottom. I would bump McKinnon and Strong up above Moynihan and especially Kenan Thompson who’s idea of comedy throughout his inexplicably long run seems to be playing the same character over and over again and relying on being black to convince you he’s a black character. Watch Jay Pharoah’s Denzel Washington and show me anything Kenan has done as well.