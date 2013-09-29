‘Saturday Night Live’ premiere ratings fall short of last year despite Tina Fey

09.29.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Tina Fey brought the funny to last night’s season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” though it wasn’t enough to top last year’s opener in the ratings.

Nielsen’s preliminary ratings for the Fey-hosted Season 39 premiere (featuring musical guest Arcade Fire) fell just a tenth of a rating point short of the Season 38 premiere hosted by Seth MacFarlane, with a 4.7/12 in metered-market households and a 2.7/13 in 18-49 (as compared with last season’s 4.8/12 and 2.8/12). The episode did come in even with last season’s finale, however.

Did you miss “Saturday Night Live” this week? You can read a full roundup of last night’s episode here.

