‘SNL’ took aim at Matthew McConaughey’s Lincoln car commercials

10.26.14 4 years ago

Matthew McConaughey may be at his most McConaughish while he's behind the wheel of his Lincoln car. That, at least, is the impression he leaves on those recent spate of Lincoln car commercials. You know, the really very lackadaisical ones directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.

“Saturday Night Live” made a run of parody ads on tonight's episode (Oct. 25), putting host Jim Carrey behind the wheel as Mr. Alright Alright Alright. And you know what? He pulls it off. Carrey may be spinning his wheels with the snot humor at times, but at the same time we're genuinely curious about who the hell those kids belong to. We're just bugs on a rock in a void.

Tonight's episode of “SNL” featured Carrey and musical guest Iggy Azalea. Read a full recap here.

