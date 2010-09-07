‘Saturday Night Live’ to return with Amy Poehler, Katy Perry and four new actors

“Saturday Night Live” has its first host and musical guest for the season lined up, as well as four new featured players – including the first African-American addition to the cast in years.
“SNL” alum (and current star of NBC’s fantastic, underappreciated “Parks and Recreation”) Amy Poehler will host the September 25 season premiere, with Katy Perry as the musical guest.
Meanwhile, the show is adding four new actors: Vanessa Bayer from Second City, Paul Brittain from Chicago’s iO Theater (where Bayer also worked), Taran Killam from The Groundlings (and also from a recurring “Scrubs” role as the overly-touchy orderly, and from Bill Lawrence’s memorable unsold pilot “Nobody’s Watching”) and comedian Jay Pharoah.
Pharoah does a great Obama impression and can hopefully bring an end to Fred Armisen’s weak performance in that role.
Will Forte announced earlier this summer that he is leaving the cast.
Sounds like a pretty good start to SNL’s season. Amy Poehler, who is reliably funny, in the premiere. And reportedly Bryan Cranston in week 2.
Of course, we’ll see if the writing will be good enough to make the shows watchable.
And Jane Lynch in the third or fourth week. Not a bad start. Should be good, especially if Poehler can avoid doing the same white girl rapping/attitude thing over and over again she tends to do. .
So Poehler, Cranston and Lynch. How long can we keep the streak of Emmy nominees going? I’ll start getting suspicious after the announcement of Claire Daines, Andre Braugher and Jim Parsons, to name a few
What a great, well-timed opportunity for NBC to plug the new season of Poehler’s NBC series.
…Check’s TV Listings…
When does ‘Parks and Rec’ new season start, and why couldn’t they have waited until then for her to host?
Parks and Rec doesn’t have an official return date yet.
I’m a big fan of Killam, who is dating and I believe has a child with Robin Sparkles. Interesting that SNL has hired someone from the defunct MadTV. I also like Pharoah, he has some great impressions of Denzel and Will Smith to check out on YouTube.
Agreed bout Armisen’s Obama impression hopefully being put to rest, it was getting pretty brutal towards the end of the season.
Similarly, apparently Jenny Slate got the boot and Abby Elliot also almost got canned for this season as well. A bit surprised, but maybe she sealed her fate by dropping an F Bomb in the first episode of last season
Jenny Slate’s firing, like that of Michaela Watkins last year, was undeserved. And Abby Elliott being on the chopping block is a surprise – her impressions have been some of the best things about the show the past two years.
Seriously. This just proves how incredibly stupid NBC is. One hand has no idea what the other hand is doing. Poehler hosting SNL would make so much sense, and be an excellent showcase for getting more people into P&R but…oh wait…whats that? NBC isn’t airing new P&R until Mid-season. Oh, well that makes perfect sense. lets have her host 4 months before her show will start. That will definitely help both her and the network! *mumbles under breath* you fucking inbred retards, how do run a national network?
but seriously, objectively, this makes absolutely no sense and serves to promote no one.
Boy, tough few weeks for Fred Armisen–first he and Elisabeth Moss split up, and now he might lose Obama.