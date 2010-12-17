‘Saturday Night Live’ will start 2011 with Jim Carrey, The Black Keys

12.17.10
“Saturday Night Live” will begin its 2011 run with Jim Carrey as host on January 8.
Somehow this will only be the second hosting stint for Carrey, who was most recently seen by a few people in “I Love You Phillip Morris.” The last time Carrey hosted “SNL”? May of 1996.
The “In Living Color” veteran’s other film credits obviously include “The Truman Show,” “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind” and “Man on the Moon.”
Carrey will be joined by The Black Keys, recently nominated for six Grammys and boasting the iTunes No. 1 album of the year in “Brothers.” This will be the first “SNL” appearance for The Black Keys.
Meanwhile, “Saturday Night Live” will wrap up its 2010 schedule this Saturday with Jeff Bridges hosting and Eminem and Lil Wayne as musical guests.
