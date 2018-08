I'll be honest: I'd forgotten how ridiculous and simplistic the original “Saw” movie was. From the delirious editing to the low-budget sets, it's a mess that's aging poorly. Fortunately “Honest Trailers” remembers exactly how bizarre and, uh, horribly acted the original film and its subsequent films were.

Enjoy this honest trailer and marvel at the awesome “Saw 1” title at the clip's end. Major props for that one.