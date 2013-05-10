‘Scandal’ has its best-ever ratings

“Scandal” has its best-ever ratings
This week’s ratings were up 23%, beating everything on network TV last night except for “The Big Bang Theory.”


Arya is the fastest-rising baby name for girls
The U.S. Social Security Administration says the “Game of Thrones” name jumped from 711 in 2011 to 413 in 2012.

Adult Swim announces 6 new shows, including “Mike Tyson Mysteries”
Also added: “Community” creator Dan Harmon’s “Rick and Morty.”


“The Young and the Restless” to pay tribute to Jeanne Cooper
Cast members and Cooper’s friends and family will share memories of the iconic soap star on a special edition of the soap on May 28.

Will Heather Morris be back on “Glee” next season?
Due to her pregnancy, she may be a series regular in Season 5.


Zooey Deschanel without the bangs
Does she look unrecognizable?


Ricky Gervais bringing “The Office’s” David Brent to YouTube
David Brent will offer monthly guitar lessons.

Jimmy Kimmel presents more celebrities reading mean tweets
The 4th edition includes Kelly Ripa, Andy Samberg and Elisabeth Moss.

