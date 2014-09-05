“Scandal” recasts the First Daughter

“Body of Proof”s” Mary Mouser replaces Madeline Carroll, who played Karen Grant last season.

Mary-Louise Parker could return to Showtime

The “Weeds” alum is eyeing the lead role on a TV series based on poet/essayist Mary Karr. If she does join the project, she”ll serve as executive producer.

Prince Charles remembers Joan Rivers

Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles released a statement saying: “Joan Rivers was an extraordinary woman with an original and indefatigable spirit, an unstoppable sense of humor and an enormous zest for life. She will be hugely missed and utterly irreplaceable.” PLUS: Here”s a photo of Prince Harry with Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.

Watch Joan Rivers slap Johnny Carson after he played an elaborate prank on her

Carson hired a fake Margaret Thatcher in the early 80s to scold Joan over her insulting jokes.

The creators of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” draw each other

See a “Family Guy” take on Matt Groening and the “Simpson”-ized Seth MacFarlane.

Tony Reali leaves ESPN”s “Pardon the Interruption” today after 13 years

“Stat Boy” is moving to NYC from Washington, D.C. where “PTI” tapes so he could be part of ABC”s “Good Morning America.” He”ll still host “Around the Horn” from a new studio.

“Nikita”s” Lyndsay Fonseca is headed to Amazon

The “How I Met Your Mother” daughter will play a yoga teacher on “Down Dog.”

See CBS” “Flash” pass the torch to CW”s “Flash”

John Wesley Shipp, who starred in the failed 1990 version of “The Flash,” plays Barry Allen”s father in the upcoming series.

“Today” alums will return next week for “Homecoming Week”

No Katie Couric, Deborah Norville or Ann Curry, but Tom Brokaw, Meredith Vieira, Brian Williams and Maria Shriver will help fill in for Savannah Guthrie.

BBC America”s “The Last Kingdom” has found its lead

Alexander Dreymon will play Uhtred in the “Game Of Thrones”-esque epic miniseries.

Tim Gunn completes the Ice Bucket Challenge

Heidi Klum assisted in soaking her “Project Runway” colleague. PLUS: Billy Eichner finally accepts the Ice Bucket Challenge.