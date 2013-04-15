‘Scandal’s’ Tony Goldwyn to play Shailene Woodley’s father in ‘Divergent’

Shailene Woodley is getting a new dad – and he just so happens to be the U.S. president. Or at least, he plays one on TV.

Tony Goldwyn, who currently portrays President Fitzgerald Grant on ABC’s runaway hit series “Scandal,” has been cast in Summit Entertainment’s forthcoming YA adaptation “Divergent” as Andrew, heroine Beatrice “Tris” Prior’s (Woodley) faction-leader father.

Based on the bestselling sci-fi novel by Veronica Roth, “Divergent” also stars Kate Winslet, Theo James, Ray Stevenson, Maggie Q, Mekhi Phifer, Jai Courtney, Miles Teller, Zoë Kravitz, Ansel Elgort, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Ben Lamb, Christian Madsen, and Amy Newbold.

“Divergent” is currently in production in Chicago and is slated for release on March 21, 2014.

Official “Divergent” synopsis:

“Divergent” is a thrilling adventure set in a future world where people are divided into distinct factions based on their personalities, Tris Prior (Woodley) is warned she is Divergent and will never fit into any one group. When she discovers a conspiracy to destroy all Divergents, she must find out what makes being Divergent so dangerous before it’s too late.

