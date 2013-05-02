Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver ‘confirmed’ for ‘Avengers 2’

Turns out the internet may have been right.

Following the revelation by “Avengers 2” writer/director Joss Whedon last week that a “brother-sister act” would be part of the forthcoming sequel, a horde of online speculators rose up to surmise that the siblings in question were no less than Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch.

Well, EW (via Newsarama) now appears to be confirming that assumption with this week’s “Iron Man 3” cover story, with the magazine stating that “a source confirms” the duo’s involvement in at least the current draft of the follow-up’s screenplay. Of course, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige remained mum on the subject when asked, stating further that “the draft could change six months from now.” Still, the news will no doubt have the fanboy community buzzing.



Would you like to see Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch in “The Avengers 2”? Any casting ideas in mind? Sound off in the comments.

“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.