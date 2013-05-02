Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver ‘confirmed’ for ‘Avengers 2’

Turns out the internet may have been right.
Following the revelation by “Avengers 2” writer/director Joss Whedon last week that a “brother-sister act” would be part of the forthcoming sequel, a horde of online speculators rose up to surmise that the siblings in question were no less than Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch.
Well, EW (via Newsarama) now appears to be confirming that assumption with this week’s “Iron Man 3” cover story, with the magazine stating that “a source confirms” the duo’s involvement in at least the current draft of the follow-up’s screenplay. Of course, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige remained mum on the subject when asked, stating further that “the draft could change six months from now.” Still, the news will no doubt have the fanboy community buzzing.
Would you like to see Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch in “The Avengers 2”? Any casting ideas in mind? Sound off in the comments.
“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.
Quicksilver should maybe be. ….bradley cooper….. an scarlet witch. ….megan fox….just my opinion. .
Megan Fox can’t act, my vote for Scarlet Witch Goes to Alexandra Daddario.
Chick should be the lady who played Ada Wong on Resident Evil. She’s hot…lol
It’s my understanding that all mutants are tied into the x-men property, the same way the skrulls are tied into the fantastic four property (and the reason the avengers flick used the Chitauri.)
Were the aliens in The Avengers really supposed to be skrulls originally? Because there was nothing skrullesque about them in the movie’s storyline. They just seemed like garden variety reptilian aliens. They might as well have called them the Badoon, or the Toad Men.
You’re wrong on both points. Skulls and QS and SW are available to both, but Disney /Marvel cannot call them mutants or reference Magneto. It makes them an add choice to use in my opinion, but because they are primarily Avengers that happen to be mutants they are allowed to.
Wait… I thought Fox had rights to all the Marvel Mutants?
If they don’t, which mutants has Marvel retained?
