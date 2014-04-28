Scarlet Witch not appearing in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ after all

(CBR) It was certainly understandable when, in January, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” unveiled a photo of Evan Peters” Quicksilver with a little girl clad in pink that many fans and websites presumed she was the film”s version of Wanda Maximoff, the future Scarlet Witch. But it turns out she”s not; the Scarlet Witch doesn”t even appear in the Fox sequel.
“Is that the Scarlet Witch? No, that”s his little sister,” director Bryan Singer told Empire before he withdrew from promoting the film. However, at one point he”d planned to drop in an indirect reference to Wanda.
“I even had a line which I cut, where Quicksilver”s mother says to the little girl, ‘Go up and bug your sister,” and the little girl says, ‘She bugs me!”” he recalled. “You never see the older sister, but it was to imply that there is an older sister for comic book fans. I ended up cutting it.”
Fans of the character will have to wait to see her in Joss Whedon”s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, where she”s played by Elizabeth Olsen.
The little girl is probably polaris. She has same powers as their father, magneto. Love the way they find ways to tie in the movies and leave an unlimited numbers of directions to go in.
I’m not sure it can be Scarlet Witch, I have a feeling Fox doesn’t have the rights to use her and they have just been leading people on.
She’s been in a handful of xmen comics as a antagonist for the brotherhood of evil mutants, she has only been a regular and a hero in Avengers.
As far as I know about copyright laws, Fox own her as a mutant, but possibly not her name or super hero alias, unlike quicksilver who has been a member of xmen xforce and the Avengers…
The rights issues are really complicated and making a right mess of loads of characters… It’s why we can’t have nice things (like Psylocke lol)