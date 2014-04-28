Scarlet Witch not appearing in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ after all

(CBR) It was certainly understandable when, in January, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” unveiled a photo of Evan Peters” Quicksilver with a little girl clad in pink that many fans and websites presumed she was the film”s version of Wanda Maximoff, the future Scarlet Witch. But it turns out she”s not; the Scarlet Witch doesn”t even appear in the Fox sequel.

“Is that the Scarlet Witch? No, that”s his little sister,” director Bryan Singer told Empire before he withdrew from promoting the film. However, at one point he”d planned to drop in an indirect reference to Wanda.

“I even had a line which I cut, where Quicksilver”s mother says to the little girl, ‘Go up and bug your sister,” and the little girl says, ‘She bugs me!”” he recalled. “You never see the older sister, but it was to imply that there is an older sister for comic book fans. I ended up cutting it.”

Fans of the character will have to wait to see her in Joss Whedon”s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, where she”s played by Elizabeth Olsen.

(via Yahoo! UK & Ireland”s Earth”s Mightiest Blog)

