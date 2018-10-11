Marvel/Disney

For 2010’s Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson was reportedly offered $250,000 (and negotiated up to around $400,000) to play Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Since then, she’s reprised the role in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and two Avengers: Infinity War installments. The female superhero is finally (finally!) getting her own standalone film (after Captain Marvel arguably got to cut in line) that’s due to arrive in 2020, and it looks like Johansson’s receiving a paycheck to match some of her male Avengers.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Johansson (who was recently crowned as Forbes’ highest-paid actress after taking home $40.5 million in 12 months) will be paid $15 million for the solo picture:

That salary equals what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned for playing Captain America and Thor, respectively, in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Evans and Hemsworth also nabbed that same $15 million payday for Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively, as well as the upcoming fourth Avengers film.

Part of the salary catch-up factor can easily be explained away as Evans and Hemsworth already carrying their own standalone flicks before Infinity War landed in theaters earlier this year, but of course, Marvel fans have already wanted a Black Widow solo movie for years. At last, Natasha Romanoff will be more than a sidekick or supporting player, and Marvel/Disney opened up their pockets accordingly. Just in time for Johansson to pick up a new house, right? Well, she earned it.

