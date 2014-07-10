Scarlett Johansson busts some heads in new red-band ‘Lucy’ clip

(CBR)

Don”t mess with Scarlett Johansson”s Lucy. That seems to be the general theme of Luc Besson”s latest film, about a drug mule who gets knocked around enough for the experimental brain-and-body-enhancing chemicals to leak out and turn her into a superhuman set on revenge.

Not one, but two trailers have been released for “Lucy,” but this is the first (red-band) clip from the film:

From La Femme Nikita and The Professional to The Fifth Element, writer/director Luc Besson has created some of the toughest, most memorable female action heroes in cinematic history. Now, Besson directs Scarlett Johansson in Lucy, an action-thriller that tracks a woman accidentally caught in a dark deal who turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

Arriving Aug. 8, “Lucy” also stars Morgan Freeman.