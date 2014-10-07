Scarlett Johansson to star in a limited TV series

The big-time movie star has signed on for an eight-episode Sony TV series based on one of Pulitzer-winner Edith Wharton”s books. The project is expected to land on premium cable. Johansson will also executive produce the adaptation of Wharton”s 1913 novel “The Custom Of The Country.” She”ll play the character of Undine Spragg, a character who rises through New York”s high society.

NBC”s “Say Anything” TV series has been killed following Cameron Crowe”s strong objections

Crowe was ticked off that the project was put together without his knowledge or input.

“7th Heaven” reruns removed from UP TV in wake of Stephen Collins molestation scandal

As a top family-friendly network, we are deeply concerned for the families that are potentially affected by these disturbing allegations surrounding actor Stephen Collins,” the president and CEO of UP said in a statement. PLUS: LAPD investigated Collins in 2012 for molestation, will now reopen the investigation, a woman claims Collins molested her when she was 10, and Collins' “7th Heaven” wife Catherine Hicks never saw any signs.

“Homeland” returns down from its last 2 season premieres

The Showtime series had a solid audience of 1.61 million on Sunday.

“Myst” video game is set to become a TV series

Legendary Entertainment has closed a deal to bring the 21-year-old game to television.

2 more “Game of Thrones” characters will reportedly be missing in Season 5

Rickon Stark and his wildling pal Osha are taking time off, as is their fellow characters Hodor and Bran.

Bill Murray says he'd like to host “SNL” again

Murray was rumored to be hosting at the start of Season 40. “I'd like to do it,” he told Vulture recently. “I think about it all the time, and go, Aw, that”d be fun to do. But you have to have the time. You've got to have the time to do it.”

“Grimm” reruns to air on TNT

The NBC series will hit syndication early next year.

Peter Fonda to guest on “The Blacklist”

He”ll play a CEO and philanthropist who funds millions of dollars for animal rights groups.

USA orders 4 more “DIG” episodes – Watch the trailer

The Middle East thriller event series from “Homeland”s” Gideon Raff and “Heroes”” Tim Kring also now has a premiere date: March 5.

Travel Channel orders Andrew Zimmerman”s “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations”

The new series will take viewers behind the scenes at iconic travel and food locations.