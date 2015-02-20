Scarlett Johansson plus members from HAIM and more equals sweet ear ‘Candy’

Scarlett Johansson has long been more than just an acclaimed actress. Her musical endeavors have included releasing an album of Tom Waits covers, appearing with the Jesus and Mary Chain at Coachella and being nominated for a Best Original Song Academy Award with Adele.

Her latest venture does not have a whole lot of information attached to it right now, only that it is called The Singles, and is a collaboration with Holly Miranda, Kendra Morris, Julia Haltigan and Haim‘s Este Haim handling the drums.

In addition, noted producer and TV on the Radio member David Sitek has produced their debut single, “Candy.”

Related: HAIM Find Their Spirit Animals in Calvin Harris” ‘Pray to God” Video: Watch

There is no indication yet whether or not this is more than just a one-off, but logic would say that this is just the beginning, as the press release teases more exciting information to come.

For now, check out Johansson and co. below with the bouncy, bubbly “Candy” via Rolling Stone.