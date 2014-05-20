B

Watch Schoolboy Q learn the ‘Hoover Street’ life in new music video

05.20.14 4 years ago

Schoolboy Q has released a very on-the-nose video to his track “Hoover Street,” off of the rapper's breakout album “Oxymoron.”

And you know what's OK? That it's that kind of illustrative. Instead of rags-to-riches, Q keeps his focus on growing up in gangland, in South Central L.A. While he rhymes about roaches in his cereal and his loved ones' commitment to crime, he also goes more personal, with a nod to his grandma and the shock of seeing his first gun.

The whole album is tough, give the 2014 set a spin, and check out other vids like “What They Want” and “Break the Bank.

Around The Web

TAGShoover streetOxyMoronScHoolboy Q

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP