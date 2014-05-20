Watch Schoolboy Q learn the ‘Hoover Street’ life in new music video

Schoolboy Q has released a very on-the-nose video to his track “Hoover Street,” off of the rapper's breakout album “Oxymoron.”

And you know what's OK? That it's that kind of illustrative. Instead of rags-to-riches, Q keeps his focus on growing up in gangland, in South Central L.A. While he rhymes about roaches in his cereal and his loved ones' commitment to crime, he also goes more personal, with a nod to his grandma and the shock of seeing his first gun.

The whole album is tough, give the 2014 set a spin, and check out other vids like “What They Want” and “Break the Bank.“