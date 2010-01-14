Science Channel is ‘Ground Zero’ for Steven Spielberg

Science Channel announced on Thursday (Jan. 13) that the cable network is joining forces with Steven Spielberg on a new documentary series.

The tentatively titled “Rebuilding Ground Zero” will be a six-part event series airing on Science Channel in 2011.

Spielberg is going to serve as executive producer and creative advisor on “Rebuilding Ground Zero,” which is described as “the definitive documentary series about the rebuilding of the World Trade Center site in New York City.”

The series will use cutting edge technology — 3D, time-lapse cameras, computer modeling, etc. — to follow the architects, engineers, city planners and construction workers entrusted with the One World Trade Center project.

The “Rebuilding Ground Zero” greenlight allowed Science Channel to deliver one of the most star-studded press releases in recent memory.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says, “The rebuilding effort at Ground Zero is a compelling story of remembrance and renewal. The fact that Steven Spielberg — one of the great filmmakers of our time — will produce a documentary on it ensures that the story will be brought to life for people around the world, for generations to come.”

Adds New York governor David A. Paterson, “We are not only rebuilding the World Trade Center, we are transforming a symbol of great tragedy into one of hope. The documentary series will share the story of the men and women who work to revitalize downtown New York, while also honoring the memories of those who lost their lives.”

“Rebuilding Ground Zero” will be divided into episodes, each chronicling a different aspect of the work at the World Trade Center site. The show will be produced by DreamWorks Television and Science Channel in association with KPI. Jonathan Hocks will direct.