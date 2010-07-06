Scissor Sisters set to do some night work on new U.S. tour

Following the release of their sassy new album, “Night Work,” Scissor Sisters starts a North American tour Aug. 21 at Atlanta”s Buckhead Theater.

Tickets for the month-long tour, which ends Sept. 16 in Vancouver, go on sale July 9 through the band”s website. Will they be immune to the summer horribilus hitting so many other acts? Too soon to tell, but we may have them in slighter smaller theaters here, although it looks like many of the venues were selected to allow fans maximum dance room.

The band has also announced a December arena tour in the U.K.

“Night Work” came in at No. 2 in the U.K., where the dance band has a much bigger following. Here, it looks like it will eke out a top 20 start. We”ll know for sure on Wednesday.

Below are the U.S. dates.

8/21 Atlanta, GA The Buckhead Theatre

8/23 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall .

8/24 New York, NY Terminal 5

8/27 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory .

8/28 Boston, MA House of Blues

8/29 Montreal, QC Metropolis

8/31 Toronto, ON Sound Academy

9/2 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

9/3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

9/4 Minneapolis, MN Epic Nightclub

9/6 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

9/10 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theatre

9/11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

9/12 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

9/14 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre .

9/15 Seattle, WA The Showbox SODO

9/16 Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park

