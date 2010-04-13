Scorsese attempting 3-D with ‘Hugo Cabret’

After another solid $100 million-plus hit in “Shutter Island,” Martin Scorsese is set to make one of the more unconventional films of his career, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret.”

Based on the novel by Brian Selznick, Scorsese’s adaptation follows the story of a young boy, Hugo, who attempts to solve the mystery of a broken robot in 1930’s Paris. The independently financed film will be distributed by Sony Pictures, but Scorsese has no real studio pressure on his creative decisions. Therefore, it’s intriguing that Variety has revealed Scorsese is shooting “Cabret” in 3-D. Especially with Hollywood executives chomping at the bit to modify every film into 3-D that’s possible.

The trade isn’t entirely clear, but it appears the iconic filmmaker will use 3-D cameras to shoot the picture instead of converting it afterward (you can breathe easier now). Some of the more recent example of conversions are “Clash of the Titans” and “Alice in Wonderland.” The more critically acclaimed “Avatar” and “How To Train Your Dragon” were shot with 3-D technology. And, no, Scorsese has never released a 3-D film over his illustrious career.

Scorsese hasn’t cast “Cabret” yet, but shooting will begin soon in London for a Dec. 9, 2011 release.